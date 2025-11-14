Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $372.93 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.