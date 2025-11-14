Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 200 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3%

FedEx stock opened at $267.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

