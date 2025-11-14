Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $60,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE GIS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

