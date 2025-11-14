Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $9.54 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $263.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

