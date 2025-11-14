L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after buying an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after buying an additional 528,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $565.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.86 and a 200-day moving average of $502.93.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

