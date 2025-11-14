ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

