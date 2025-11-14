General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,670 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,236. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $343.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

