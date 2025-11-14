Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 587,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 232,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

