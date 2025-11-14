Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $339.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

