PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $45,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $843.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $934.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

