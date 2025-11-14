Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 10,122 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.