Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,385 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.5%

JPM opened at $309.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $841.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

