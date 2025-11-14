L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 34.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 70.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $262.56 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

