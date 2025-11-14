L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,921 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

