2,881 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

