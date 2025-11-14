Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Heico Earnings

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Heico in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on Heico in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.09.

Heico Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $317.88 on Friday. Heico has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.23.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $164,896.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,752.39. This represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

