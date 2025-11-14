FY2025 Earnings Forecast for FDMT Issued By Chardan Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.52). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,128. The trade was a 42.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $92,100 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

