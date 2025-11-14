FY2025 Earnings Forecast for FDMT Issued By Chardan Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.52). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FDMT opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.96.
Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics
In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,128. The trade was a 42.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $92,100 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.