Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ENLT FY2025 Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $37.59 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

