FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Harrow Issued By William Blair

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HROW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Harrow by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

