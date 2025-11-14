Stifel Canada Raises Earnings Estimates for OR Royalties

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OR Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The business had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million.
Shares of OR Royalties stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter worth about $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 24.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,083,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 213,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
