Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $18,936,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 58.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,109,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,230,000 after purchasing an additional 573,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 253,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $4,131,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,273,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,849,808.98. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $833,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,055.44. The trade was a 26.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock valued at $25,068,869. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

