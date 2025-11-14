Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oculis FY2025 Earnings

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oculis in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.73). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Oculis’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 80.82% and a negative net margin of 12,915.42%.The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oculis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Oculis from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of OCS opened at $19.29 on Friday. Oculis has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oculis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oculis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

