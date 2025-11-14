Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

