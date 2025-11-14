Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Bought by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 7.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

