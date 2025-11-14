FY2025 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Lowered by B. Riley

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. CJS Securities downgraded Legacy Housing from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 93.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 543.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 72.8% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 221,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 93,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.