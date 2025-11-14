Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Target Stock Down 1.4%

Target stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.