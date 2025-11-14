Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Kirby FY2025 Earnings

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.32. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 295.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 292,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $299,437.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,744.25. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $207,357.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,071.04. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

