What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for MOH FY2025 Earnings?

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the company will earn $14.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.23. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $138.26 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

