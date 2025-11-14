Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $71,000 in Vuzix Corporation $VUZI

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,911,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 766,420 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VUZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vuzix Trading Down 9.3%

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.66. Vuzix Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 707.90% and a negative return on equity of 113.11%.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

