Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Position Raised by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

