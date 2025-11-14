Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.4% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

