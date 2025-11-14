Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

