Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Lowers Stake in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 563.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 41.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Research downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

RadNet Trading Down 1.3%

RDNT stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $4,427,865.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,365. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 118,098 shares of company stock worth $8,269,445 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.