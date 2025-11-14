WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,196 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

