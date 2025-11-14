WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,305 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.45.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,110. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

