Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $309,000 in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $5,337,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $121,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,079.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $5,658,783. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $251.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average is $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.45.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

