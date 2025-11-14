10,416 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May $KMAY Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:KMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $22,870,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA KMAY opened at $27.51 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May (KMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

