WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,260. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,218,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

