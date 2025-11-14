Video Display (VIDE) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display N/A N/A N/A Video Display Competitors 3.63% -9.70% 2.05%

Volatility & Risk

Video Display has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $8.30 million -$130,000.00 0.00 Video Display Competitors $2.55 billion $168.92 million 20.14

This table compares Video Display and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Video Display’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Video Display. Video Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Video Display peers beat Video Display on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

