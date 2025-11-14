The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $152.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The RMR Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 313.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 442.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

