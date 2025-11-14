M&G PLC Acquires 5,012 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

M&G PLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 128,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

