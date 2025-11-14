Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Silvaco Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.18.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Zegarelli purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,653.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,719.79. The trade was a 150.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This represents a 7.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvaco Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVCO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

