KBC Group NV Purchases 19,964 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in JD.com by 3,451.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Arete raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

JD.com Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $30.71 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.