Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after buying an additional 3,037,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $68,124,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

