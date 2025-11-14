Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Prospect Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 5.3% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $194.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.