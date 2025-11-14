Prospect Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 718.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.93 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

