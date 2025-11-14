Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $55.59 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

