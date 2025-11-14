Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

