Ignite Planners LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 647,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.