Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $277.01 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 32.4% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $277,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

